NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NGMS stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

