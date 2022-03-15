Network International’s (NETW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483 ($6.28).

Get Network International alerts:

NETW stock traded up GBX 3.33 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.93 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.