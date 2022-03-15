Neutrino USD Tops One Day Volume of $4.63 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $643.13 million and $4.63 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 643,683,184 coins and its circulating supply is 643,682,586 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.