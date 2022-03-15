New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.