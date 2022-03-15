Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.42 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.