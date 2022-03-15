Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Blink Charging by 223.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,684 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221,744 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

