Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 118.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 209,426 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $495.10 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.80 and its 200 day moving average is $620.54.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.