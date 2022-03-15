Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,827 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23,558.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

