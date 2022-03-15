Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $375.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

