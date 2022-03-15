Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.