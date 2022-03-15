NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $92.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

