NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.60

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1575796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

Several research firms recently commented on NESF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.65. The stock has a market cap of £614.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 40,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($53,576.07).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

