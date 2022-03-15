Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.13

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 2607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.