NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.