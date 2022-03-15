NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NMI by 32.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

