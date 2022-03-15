Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $0.89

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $506,744.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.56 or 0.06554170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.87 or 1.00037755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,660,084 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

