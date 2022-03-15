Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 115 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

