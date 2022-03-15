Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.54.
NPIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $37.66.
Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
