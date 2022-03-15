Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.54.

NPIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

