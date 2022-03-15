Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

