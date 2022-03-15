Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

NVZMY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

