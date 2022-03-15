NuCypher (NU) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $292.88 million and approximately $81.93 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

