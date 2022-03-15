Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 1,400,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,738. The stock has a market cap of $601.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

