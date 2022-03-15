Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider David Till Buys 49,844 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider David Till purchased 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £199,874.44 ($259,914.75).

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 408.10 ($5.31) on Tuesday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.75 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £728.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.93) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

