ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
OBSV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
OBSV opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
