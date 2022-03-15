Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 13,760,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,751. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

