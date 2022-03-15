Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oil States International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

