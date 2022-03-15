Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.33. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,438,796 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

