Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,253 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $24,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35.
NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.
OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.