Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,253 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $24,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

