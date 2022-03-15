Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMC. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

