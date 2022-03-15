OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.71

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and traded as low as $46.70. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8,920 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

