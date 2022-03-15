OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMVKY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $47.28 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

