ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 51,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,043. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.