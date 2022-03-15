Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 366,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,437. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

