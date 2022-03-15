Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OXSQ stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,386 shares of company stock valued at $252,027. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

