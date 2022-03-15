Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 751 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. 96,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

