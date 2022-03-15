Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.