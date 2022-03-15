Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. 96,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

