Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $69,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.25. 20,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average is $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

