Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

COIN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.89. 36,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.42 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

