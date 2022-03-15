Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $76,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,219,000 after acquiring an additional 348,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,631. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

