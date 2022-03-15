Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 84,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.