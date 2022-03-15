Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.25. 20,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,203. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,612 shares of company stock worth $21,354,269. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

