PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 10677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Specifically, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

