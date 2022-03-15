Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans GBX 3.25 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCA stock opened at GBX 248.65 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.89. The stock has a market cap of £115.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 224 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

