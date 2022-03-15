Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in February

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

