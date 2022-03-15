Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.