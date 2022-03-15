Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRDS opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $8,185,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,571,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

