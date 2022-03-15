PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 18,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PARTS iD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PARTS iD by 45,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.