PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,775. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.25.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

