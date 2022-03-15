PAXEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 11,022% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $680,856.70 and approximately $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 12,350.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00258352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

